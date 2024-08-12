Health department shuts down Massachusetts boy’s charity ice cream stand after complaint

By Juli McDonald

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts boy made the best of things when the town health department shut down his sidewalk ice cream stand that was raising money for a local hockey team for players with disabilities.

Twelve-year-old Dan Doherty of Norwood told his family he was bored this summer and wanted a job.

He and his mother, Nancy Doherty, came with the idea to make and sell ice cream, with half of their proceeds going to Dan’s brother’s hockey team, the Boston Bear Cubs, which caters to players with physical and developmental disabilities.

Ice cream stand shut down

Last weekend the family served ice cream to about 20 friends and neighbors. Then they received a letter from the Norwood Health Department that someone had reported them.

“The first time we raised $62 for them. It was nice to help out them and stuff,” Dan Doherty said. “I don’t understand it because there are so many lemonade stands out there and they don’t get shut down.”

Boston Bear Cubs hockey team

So instead of continuing to sell the ice cream, on Saturday the Doherty family scooped and served what they had left over, giving the ice cream away for free. The family was grateful that donations continued to pour in for the Boston Bear Cubs while they dished out the sweet treats.

The Bear Cubs provide a chance for people of varying abilities to play hockey. Team members have a variety of disabilities, but play at a level of hockey that is adapted so they can safely participate.

“This hockey team has been critical to his brother’s happiness for the past 10 years,” Nancy Doherty said.

