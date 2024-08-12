Minnesota veterans trade uniforms for overalls, finding solace in farming

By Pauleen Le

Click here for updates on this story

MONTROSE, Minnesota (WCCO) — In the rolling fields of Montrose, Minnesota, two local heroes are sowing the seeds of a new life.

“More than a passion in the sense that every day has given me more. Without Tom and this farm, I wouldn’t have my two children,” Char’reise Norris said.

Tom and Char’reise Norris are two veterans who traded in their uniforms for overalls, finding solace and purpose in the field of agriculture.

“The effects of being outside or even just seeing lots of green stuff is very positive for our minds, our bodies and then working with the animals on the farm,” Tom Norris said. “Something that needs you every day to keep going is a big positive motivating factor for many people with PTSD.”

Veteran’s Farming Initiative is a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families heal and learn through specialized farming programs. Starting in 2020, they have had almost 30 veterans come through their farm.

“I suffered through a lot of PTSD,” Tom Norris said.

After nearly three decades of combined service, both experienced feelings of loneliness, isolation and frustration after retiring. They wanted to help veterans going through the same thing.

“If our communities grow stronger then we’re all able to contribute to helping more people,” Tom Norris said.

When not on the farm, you can find them at west metro farmers markets, selling their products and growing their community. They’re planting the roots of camaraderie and resilience alongside their produce.

“We have some of the best customers you could ask for. A lot of them become like friends,” Tom Norris said.

Their commitment to their new cause is evident in the sacrifices they make.

“All the proceeds go right back to support the daily farm functions and programming we don’t pay ourselves at this time,” Char’reise Norris said.

While the path from battlefields to farm fields is not without its challenges, they say the rewards are profound nurturing a new sense of purpose and community among cultivating crops.

“This is what drives us and keeps us grounded and centered because without it, I personally don’t know if I’d still be here,” Char’raise Norris said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.