Schools battling a new form of AI bullying

By Sandra Shaw

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Artificial intelligence-fueled “clothes-removing apps” allow any image of a child to be transformed into a deepfake nude.

The new form of bullying has already happened in South Florida. Two Miami middle school boys, ages 13 and 14, now face third-degree felony charges for creating deepfake nudes of their classmates at Pinecrest Grove Academy.

Attorney Stephanie Cagnet Myron goes and speaks about the issue to schools. She represents victims of nonconsensual nude images. She explains, “It is a felony to create a private sexual image of another person. It’s a fake image. It’s not really them, but it looks like them.”

Myron adds, “With children, it’s much worse because this is something that could follow them the rest of their lives.” The Martin County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Jensen Beach man who used AI to create child pornography.

The Human Factor, a consulting group, recently came out with a curriculum on how to talk to your child about deepfake nudes and bullying. It contains questionnaires and even role-play scenarios.

