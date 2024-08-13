How does your religion influence your vote?

By Cristiana Ramos

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — There’s not a direct answer on whether politics and religion go hand in hand, but we have certainly seen candidates like former President Donald Trump try to gain the support of Christian voters and recently, a local pastor in New Mexico touched on hot-button issues.

“Donald Trump has the support of evangelical Christians. Catholics, I think, are split,” said KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff.

He said Trump’s views align heavily with many religious teachings. In a recent sermon at Legacy Church, a pastor, Steve Smotherman, who’s known for his passionate political views, made comments on abortion, LGBTQ rights and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“What is wrong with calling out these politicians that are so evil; and Kamala Harris may be the worst?” Smotherman said.

His comments raise the question for voters, how does religion affect voting behavior? Sanderoff said that although some pastors are careful not to speak directly about politics or individual candidates, it’s not uncommon for others to tie politics into their teachings.

“Catholic leadership, for example, is very opposed to abortion rights, but yet some Catholics are pro-choice, so a lot of times voters just have to decide between how they feel on a political matter and how their church might feel,” Sanderoff said.

We spoke to Steve Smotherman’s brother, Troy Smotherman, who is a pastor at Church on the Move in Roswell. He said he supports his brother and that the topics being covered aren’t political, they’re moral and align with the teachings in the bible.

“I’m not reinterpreting it to try to make the bible say what I wanted to say,” Smotherman said. “My job as a Christian is to line my life up with the word of God.”

Sanderoff said pastors play a very influential role during election years, but not all voters agree that politics should be talked about in church.

“Surveys have shown that people would rather churches not to get involved in political matters or to endorse political candidates,” Sanderoff said.

But Troy Smotherman said he sees it differently.

“I’d tell the government, stay out of religion, stay ahead of moral issues, stop killing babies, stop promoting perverse and ungodly lifestyles, and just do your job as government,” he said. “Take care of the streets, the roads, the police, and stay out of the church.”

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement, “Pastors are not to endorse or oppose candidates or candidate groups or political parties,” but can shape political choices in light of the Catholic teaching.

