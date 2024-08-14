Bodycam footage released in Marana hot car death of 2-year-old

By Craig Smith

MARANA, Arizona (KGUN) — A father kept calling for any sign an ambulance crew was able to save his two year old daughter after hours in a hot car. That’s part of what police body camera video shows in the case of Christopher Sholtes—-who’s facing first degree murder charges in the child’s death.

As Sholtes paces the floor he says, “Please baby, please! Anything!”

Referring to the emergency medical team, a police officer says, “Just let them focus.”

A Marana Police officer held Christopher Schultes back to give paramedics and EMTs room to work and try to save his daughter.

Marana Police say the two year old had been in the back of Scholtes car for about three hours by this time. They say the temperature that day hit 109 degrees.

Scholtes does not seem to understand why a police officer is staying with him.

He says, “What’s going on? Why are you with me?”

Officer: Because we are first responders. We are on the scene. They called us. Anything like this happens, they call us.”

Soon Scholtes would be under arrest—at first he was charged with second degree murder. That’s a charge based on reckless or careless behavior that led to a death. Later a Grand Jury raised the charge to first degree murder. That charge asks a jury to conclude someone acted deliberately and planned to kill.

Officers say Sholtes other children told them he was distracted by a video game and by putting away food.

Police say Scholtes told them the girl was asleep in the back seat and that he routinely left the girl there, but with the engine and air conditioning running. But the engine stopped. Investigators say Scholtes told them he knew the car would shut off automatically after about a half hour.

In Court Scholtes pleaded not guilty to the charges—and did not say anything more. He’s due back in court September 10th.

