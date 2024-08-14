Video shows 8-year-old girl using bat to help fight off armed robber at Twin Cities liquor store

By Ubah Ali

Click here for updates on this story

MAPLEWOOD, Minnesota (WCCO) — It’s back to business after a big scare at Big Discount Liquors in Maplewood. An armed robber was beaten back by an 8-year-old girl and her baseball bat.

Thirty-seven-year-old Conchobhar Morrell, of St. Paul, was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in Ramsey County on Monday.

Charging documents state Morrell’s criminal record includes a 2004 conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Surveillance video from the store shows Morrell wearing an Amazon uniform and reaching in his pocket before setting a realistic BB gun on the counter.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, Morrell was a delivery associate for a third-party delivery service delivering packages for Amazon. He will be “immediately offboarded.”

Store manager Leo says he was preparing to close the store around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Morrell walked in and wandered through the store.

“He (Morrell) put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register I told him yes—I’ll give you everything,” Leo said.

Behind the counter beside Leo was his 8-year-old daughter.

Leo said he tried to reason with Morrell and explain to him he could have all the money and that his only concern was his daughter’s safety.

Surveillance video shows Morrell walking behind the counter gun in hand.

“I’m a dad, I’m not going to let that happen,” Leo said.

Leo punches the man, wrestling him to the floor. Seconds later, you see his brave little girl with a bat in hand.

“I’m so proud of her she’s so strong,” Leo said.

His daughter hit the suspect a few times before running away. Leo said he didn’t even know she tried to help until he watched the surveillance video back.

“That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming,” Leo said.

Leo said he asked his daughter the next day what made her do that — she told him that she wanted to defend him and that she loved him so much.

It’s an incredible act of heroism from a little girl who saw her dad needed help.

As of Tuesday evening, Morrell is in custody and will be back in court Friday at 9 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.