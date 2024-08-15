16 Pittsburgh Public schools could close under proposed consolidation plan

By Lauren Linder, Mamie Bah

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are considering closing more than a dozen schools as part of a proposed consolidation plan.

The proposed plan comes after a consulting firm presented several different scenarios. The company recommends streamlining the district from 54 schools to 40 schools by closing 16 and opening two.

“They are recommendations that we now get to take to the community and have conversations,” school board director Gene Walker said.

School leaders reviewed the scenarios at a meeting Tuesday night.

The following schools would close under the proposed scenario:

-Carrick High Scool -Roosevelt K-5 -South Hills 6-8 -South Brook 6-8 -Whittier PreK-5 -Spring Hill K-5 -Schiller 6-8 -Manchester K-8 -Allegheny 6-8 -Arsenal PreK-5 -Milliones 6-12 -Woolslair PreK-5 -Fulton PreK-5 (Relocated to Dilworth building) -Lincoln PreK-5 -Weil PreK-5 -Linden PreK-5

KDKA-TV’s Mamie Bah asked Waler, “Will we see cuts in staffing?”

“My hope is that we don’t. He said. “Right now, we are staffed appropriately for the number of students we do have. But right now, they are spread way too thin. By consolidating, we hope to bring those resources closure to our students.”

This all comes as the district sees a reduction in enrollments alongside increasing budget issues. In addition to the closing of schools, the district would also turn six magnet schools into neighborhood schools and open five new programs in existing buildings.

“What it will mean if implemented correctly is we will have the ability to provide the world-class education to our students that we aren’t currently able to do,” Walker said.

A major part of the proposal has to do with changing the class structure inside buildings.

They’re also looking into building age and condition with the average being 90 years old and 37 schools needing some type of renovation work.

The proposal is not a done deal and the district will be looking for public input in the near future. A final recommendation will be provided to the board next month.

When it comes to implementation, leaders are looking at 3 to 5 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.