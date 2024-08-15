City of Des Moines moves forward with homeless ordinance

By Marcus McIntosh

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A new Des Moines homeless ordinance that would make tent camping and sleeping in public a crime has passed two readings of the city council.

KCCI spoke with a representative of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, the homeless shelter in downtown Des Moines, who hopes it leads people on the streets to the services and help the shelter provides.

“What we are looking for here is just continuing conversation to make progress in the situation we are all trying to solve,” said Melissa O’Neil, CEO of CISS.

The homeless problem may be bigger than Des Moines.

Fire Department officials say one of their outreach programs determined that not all of the homeless population in Des Moines is from the city.

“We’ve identified individuals who are from other areas throughout the state of Iowa. We’ve heard stories of individuals being transported by transport services to Des Moines. That’s kind of been a running theme,” said Percy Coleman, assistant fire chief.

O’Neil says that is not uncommon.

“A lot of our communities in rural Iowa don’t have emergency homeless shelters,” O’Neil said.

The third and final reading of the ordinance could happen as early as Monday.

Mayor Connie Boesen says there will be some changes to the ordinance.

