Clint Eastwood’s former Carmel-by-the-Sea home on sale for $21 million
By Naveed Habibelahian
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) — Famous actor Clint Eastwood’s former Central Coast home where he resided from the 1980s to the mid-90s is now on the market.
Eastwood resided in the nearly 4,500 interior square-foot home in the Los Ondas neighborhood in Carmel-by-the-Sea from 1981-1996; during that time also served as the mayor of Carmel from 1986-1988.
The Spanish Revival home was originally built in 1924, but re-built by its current owner in 1998.
The private, gated property is located one street from Carmel Beach on a large 11,000-square-foot lot.
The 100-year-old home is listed at $21 million.
