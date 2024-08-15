Dozens of formerly homeless seniors to get apartments in new Pasadena complex

By Danielle Radin

PASADENA, California (KCAL) — A new 69-unit apartment complex for seniors who previously experienced homelessness opened Wednesday in Pasadena.

Located in a commercial area at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard, Heritage Square South will provide one-bedroom apartments to help address the housing crisis and high prices, according to the project’s nonprofit developer, Bridge Housing.

Keith Dickson, a lifelong San Gabriel Valley resident who owned a high-end auto repair shop in Pasadena until the COVID-19 pandemic and his own illness caused his business to close, was forced to live in his car for two years before moving into Heritage Square South this past spring.

“It’s a wonderful apartment,” Dickson, 72, said at Wednesday’s grand opening. “It’s nice and clean, and there are a lot of good people here. I thank God every day that I have a roof over my head.”

Heritage Square South provides apartments in a trio of three-story buildings, connected by pedestrian bridges.

Amenities at Heritage Square South include a leasing office, an onsite manager, 24-hour security, laundry rooms, an outdoor courtyard, outdoor lounging areas, two flex rooms, and a community room. It also includes 2,200 square feet of commercial space. Powered in part by renewable energy, Heritage Square South is an Affordable Multifamily GreenPoint Rated Platinum project, according to the developer.

Case management services for residents will be provided by Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services. Those services will include counseling, assistance with healthcare, independent living support, on-site activities, and more, according to the developer.

“It’s not right that here in Pasadena, or anywhere, many of our neighbors struggle to put a roof over their head, have no local housing options within their budget, or are just one paycheck away from becoming unhoused,” Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, said in a statement. “That’s why projects like Heritage Square South are so critical, and nearly 70 seniors who have experienced homelessness will now have a place to call home here in Pasadena with access to amenities and vital case management services from Union Station Homeless Services. I will continue pushing for solutions to our housing crisis in Congress, in collaboration with partners at the federal, state, and local levels.”

The complex is adjacent to another Bridge development, Heritage Square, which opened in 2016 with 70 affordable apartments for low-income seniors.

