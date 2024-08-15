Euthanized puppy tests negative for rabies following health warning after adoption event



KCNC

By Tori Mason

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — A couple who rescued a puppy is heartbroken and frustrated after their dog was put down, only to learn later that he tested negative for rabies. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ordered the dog to be euthanized after his littermate tested positive for rabies following an adoption event.

The last time the infected puppy was with any of the other puppies was at the July 20 adoption event. The puppy did not have any symptoms of infection until July 29 and did not present as rabid until Aug. 1.

Jessica Eden and Keith Bryk adopted a dog from the litter. They said their puppy Musubi had been to the vet and wasn’t showing any symptoms. The couple told CBS News Colorado they were willing to do a strict quarantine; whatever it took to ensure their dog wouldn’t be put down if it did not have rabies.

That’s exactly what happened.

Last week Eden and Bryk found a public health order on their door, explaining they’d get up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine if they didn’t surrender the dog. They sought legal counsel but were unable to secure representation in time to fully understand their rights or prepare for what was to come.

“We had a chance to run away with him and definitely see jail time, or we could do something that would hopefully protect our community if he did come back with a positive rabies test,” Eden said.

Musubi’s rabies test was negative.

Dogs can only be tested after they’re put down.

After Musubi was euthanized, the couple received news that several other puppies tested negative for rabies. They believe their lives could have been spared if the state had taken more time to communicate and work with them.

“We just wanted them to stick to their policies and consider that,” Bryk said. “We weren’t looking to go against any of their recommendations as they defined them. We wanted the options that they presented to us on Thursday they took back on Friday.”

CDPHE issued the following statement:

“In these situations, the exposed animals should be euthanized immediately or placed on a strict 120-day quarantine in a facility that can secure them away from humans and other animals. Because strict quarantine is not feasible, the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians’ guidance recommends euthanasia of exposed, unvaccinated animals.”

Feeling hopeless, Eden and Bryk were forced to make a devastating decision. With the possibility of Musubi being taken by force, they decided to surrender him.

The couple gave Musubi the best last day they could.

“We wanted him to have a really peaceful last day. We gave him a whole bunch of treats. We let him eat directly out of the treat bag,” Eden said.

CBS News Colorado is still waiting to hear from CDPHE about the test results of the other 10 dogs in that litter.

The couple is still looking for more clarification.

“It seems very disorganized. It seems like they don’t even understand their own policies. And somewhere along the line, I think that they panicked because they knew they didn’t understand what they were even supposed to do in the situation,” Bryk says. “Something just seems very off about this.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.