Remembering Floyd Newsum: A Visionary Artist and Beloved Founder of Project Row Houses

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston arts community has lost one of its brightest stars. Floyd Newsum, a revered visual artist, professor, and one of the founding pillars of Project Row Houses, has passed away. His death marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Floyd Newsum was more than an artist; he was a mentor, a teacher, and a guiding force who touched the lives of countless individuals with his wisdom, creativity, and kindness. Born in 1950, Newsum earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, but it was in Houston where he made an indelible mark. In 1993, he became one of seven African American artists who envisioned and brought to life Project Row Houses—a transformative community initiative that has since become a cornerstone of the Third Ward.

Newsum’s art transcended mere visual expression. His work was deeply personal, yet universally resonant, often exploring themes of social justice, community, and the human experience. His 2023 exhibition, “Evolution of Sight,” delved into six profound themes: Social Justice and Community; Angels and Souls; Women, Family, and Ancestors; Sirigu and Transcendence; Land, Sea, and Dance; and Contemplation. Each piece reflected his unwavering commitment to addressing both personal and societal challenges through art.

photo Nationally recognized, Newsum’s work has been showcased in prestigious venues, including the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. In 2016, his painting “After the Storm CNN,” a poignant portrayal of the displacement caused by Hurricane Katrina, was added to the museum’s permanent collection. The painting, with its symbolic ladders representing hope, renewal, and second chances, stands as a testament to Newsum’s ability to capture both the pain and resilience of the human spirit.

Despite his national acclaim, Floyd remained deeply connected to the local community. Just last weekend, he was present at the 31st anniversary celebration of Project Row Houses, toasting to the continued success of the initiative he helped create. His dedication to nurturing the next generation was evident in his work with students. Last year, he led a group of Third Ward high school students on an art-filled trip to Washington, D.C. Many of these students knew him only as Mr. Floyd, a deacon from their church, until they stood before his painting at the Smithsonian and realized the magnitude of his contributions to the art world.

Project Row Houses recently named its Summer Studios program in honor of Floyd Newsum, a fitting tribute to a man who found joy in both his art and teaching. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide the community he cherished.

In reflecting on his life, one cannot overlook the profound spiritual connection that drove Floyd in all his endeavors. His deep dialogue with God and family was evident in his work and his interactions with others. As we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Floyd Newsum is now free to continue those conversations in ways beyond our imagination.

Floyd Newsum is survived by his beloved wife Janice and their two children. The details of his homegoing service will be shared once arrangements are finalized. In the meantime, the community he helped build and the countless lives he touched will carry forward his memory—a memory that is indeed a blessing to us all.

Rest in peace, Floyd. You are forever a part of this place, and your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege to know you.

For more info, visit projectrowhouses.org

