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Weather

Desert Heat Peaks Today

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Published 3:44 PM

Heat peaks across the Coachella Valley today as strong high pressure keeps temperatures running well above seasonal averages. Many lower desert communities are expected to top out between 105-110 degrees this afternoon, making today the hottest day of the stretch.

Our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for moderate to major HeatRisk across the Coachella Valley and Banning Pass until 8pm tonight with additional Heat Advisories to our west.

Relief finally begins arriving Tuesday as temperatures fall about 6-12 degrees from today’s highs. We’ll continue a gradual cooling trend through the middle of the week, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal norms by Thursday.

Even with the cooldown, afternoons will still stay warm and dry across the desert. By Friday and into next weekend, temperatures begin creeping back upward again with highs expected to climb back above average.

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Katie Boer

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