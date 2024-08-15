Trailblazing Twin Cities center makes beekeeping accessible for all

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

SHOREVIEW, Minnesota (WCCO) — You’ve probably heard about beekeeping programs, but one in Shoreview is historic.

When Gwen Letourneau shows up for duty at MSS Day Services, she knows what to do. She’s one of a knowledgeable group who keeps the center’s bees in line.

“We shake the powder and then we feed the bees because if we don’t do that the bees will get mad,” Letourneau said. “You kind of just can’t freak them out.”

Around here, a little fear is a good thing. Andrew Dimenstein directs programs at the center where Letourneau attends, and where she keeps bees.

“It’s important to have activities that are considered ‘dignity at risk’ activities for folks,” Dimenstein said.

He says doing things that could be risky comes with great rewards.

“I’ve seen people’s lives affected by this because they get a sense of ownership and a sense of purpose and a sense of just joy and like ‘I can do this, this is something that I can do,'” he said.

And they can. From the paths to the uniforms, MSS made beekeeping accessible. And the program isn’t just unique, the staff says it’s the first of its kind in the country.

They now have a garden full of pollinators and another benefit: many jars of honey.

Their next endeavor is to start a Harry Potter program, and they’re looking for volunteers to come read.

MSS was closed for two years for COVID-19, so they are short on staff and hiring, too.

