Authorities seize dozens of animals; owners suspected of animal cruelty

CABAZON, California (KABC) — Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant at a ranch in Cabazon on Wednesday, seizing more than 60 animals they say were neglected by their owners.

The two owners of the property, located in the 50000 block of Esperanza Avenue, were placed under arrest on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

“The animals are going to be evaluated by our veterinarian team, and we will be submitting a case with the district attorney’s office for felony animal cruelty,” said Lt. Lesley Huennekens with Riverside County Animal Services.

Huennekens said officers seized six horses, 10 dogs and more than 40 chickens and hens.

“As you know we’ve been experiencing well over 100-degree weather. And we’re coming to the property and finding animals with no water, or the water that is on the property is non-potable; it’s something that you would not give to your animals.”

Huennekens said several of the horses appeared emaciated, and many other animals were not provided with proper food and water. She said they offered to help the owner with the situation during their initial visit to the property in July, but he refused.

“He’s not the most agreeable guy,” said Huennekens “It’s never our first response to serve warrants and seize animals.”

“We had offered to place some of his animals under rescue, to lessen his financial burden, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get that from him.”

The seizure of the animals and arrest comes less than a week after Animal Services seized more than 100 animals at a property in Aguanga in Riverside County. Huennekens said many of those animals also lacked proper food and water.

“We’re always going to have people who have too many animals and can’t take care of them properly. Unfortunately, we have seen back-to-back cases lately, but I don’t have a reason for it, that’s what we’re dealing with right now.”

