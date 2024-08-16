Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto threatens Bermuda with dangerous ﻿storm surge, life-threatening flooding Friday afternoon

By Marquise Meda and Averi Kremposky

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Hurricane Ernesto, now a Category 2 storm, is moving north through the Atlantic and is expected to close in on the small island of Bermuda soon.

The “large” Ernesto is expected to bring Bermuda strong winds, dangerous storm surge and life-threatening flooding on Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its latest advisory, the NHC said Ernesto was located about 180 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. With maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and a minimum central pressure of 969 mb, the storm is prompting new warnings.

Preparations in Bermuda should be completed immediately.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda, which means hurricane conditions are expected soon. According to the NHC, preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion under these circumstances.

On the current forecast track, the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday. Some gradual weakening is expected throughout the next day as the storm comes closer to the island, but Ernesto could become more intense next week, the NHC said.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

We are currently just about a month out from the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10. The end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.

While current models do not show any direct impacts from Tropical Storm Ernesto, the storm’s presence in the Atlantic has the potential to intensify Central Florida beach conditions such as wave height and surf.

Wave heights over the weekend have the potential to be anywhere from 4 feet to 8 feet. Beachgoers should also be aware that rip current risks could be elevated because of Ernesto.

Aside from rough beach conditions, Ernesto is actually causing dryer air to move across Florida, giving the state a rare cold front and less humidity. It should make for dry, cooler conditions throughout the weekend.

