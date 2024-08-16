Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge

By Daniel J. Rowe

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — Multiple roads in and around the Jacques Cartier Bridge are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Drivers heading east through the Ville-Marie tunnel on Route 136 will have to leave at the Saint-Laurent Boulevard exit, and De Lorimier Avenue, Rene-Levesque Boulevard, Notre-Dame Street and Papineau Avenue all have closures due to massive amounts of water spilling into the street.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) is asking residents and commuters to avoid the area.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. near the construction site of the Esplanade Cartier Condo towers on the corner of De Lorimier Avenue and Ste. Catherine Street East.

Water washed across Notre-Dame Street to the south, and Ste. Catherine Street to the north, and as far west as Papineau.

Montreal police (SPVM) and the Montreal fire department (SIM) are on scene to direct traffic.

Electricity and water have been cut to some buildings and residences in the area. Some offices, including CTV News Montreal, have instructed workers to stay home.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

