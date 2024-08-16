North America’s first zero-emission passenger train comes to San Bernardino County

By Julie Sharp

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL) — A self-powered, zero-emission passenger train has arrived at the San Bernardino Depot Train Station and will be ready for riders next year.

The Zero Emission Multiple Unit train, called ZEMU, is the first of its kind in North America, using hybrid hydrogen and battery technology to power the train. It will transport passengers on already established rail lines, between the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands.

Its water vapor emissions inspired the eye-catching blue and white design, wrapped around the train’s two passenger cars and center power pack where the hydrogen and battery propulsion system is located.

“Making this vision a reality, that’s what we’re celebrating today, that it’s actually here in San Bernardino,” Tim Watkins, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said.

“It’s been a lot of work to get here, a lot of partners, a lot of collaboration to do that. We expect it to have it in service by next year.”

ZEMU has undergone testing since its arrival in late June, including trips on the Arrow line and Metrolink system checks. Arrow launched in October 2022 and is a 9-mile passenger rail service between Redlands and San Bernardino.

“ZEMU’s arrival in San Bernardino is a significant milestone recognizing years of strategic planning for a greener rail system and a commitment to innovative transportation solutions in San Bernardino County,” SBCTA Board President Ray Marquez said.

The train’s arrival to Southern California concludes more than 10 years of planning, including four years of train development by the SBCTA.

