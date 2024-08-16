Woman delivers baby on highway; Father reunites with lost wedding ring days later

By Katie Thompson

BREWSTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.

“We got in the car, the GPS said 56 minutes … and that was the problem. That was the problem,” Rebecca Mahota said.

At 40 weeks pregnant, her contractions came on strong and fast, and on their ride from Brewster to the hospital in Plymouth, her water broke.

“One contraction later, he had pulled over to the side of the road, I was already holding her head,” Rebecca said.

“Boy, we made it 26 minutes into that 56-minute trip. My wife is an absolute legend,” Danya Mahota said.

With baby Summer, as they named her, wrapped in a blanket knit by Rebecca’s mother, they headed out to meet up with an ambulance.

At the hospital, Danya noticed his wedding ring was missing. He checked the house, the car, nothing. Days later with the help of a couple of friends he went back to the spot on the side of the highway where he lost the ring.

“Just as we were about to leave, I looked down, and by the grace of God, I found it right between my toes. I was scraping some grass away, and I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

It was a happy ending to a true labor of love.

“Everything could have gone wrong, and everything went right,” Danya said.

“It was actually private and special, although not at all the plan, but it worked out beautifully,” Rebecca said.

Summer is now 1-week-old, and baby and mom are doing great.

