Crowd shatters rear window of LAPD vehicle at street takeover

By KABC News Staff

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — The rear window of a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle was shattered after an officer arrived at the scene of an overnight street takeover in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys, where drivers and spectators held one of multiple sideshows late Saturday night and early Sunday.

As the officer responded to the scene, the crowd surrounded the patrol unit and smashed the rear window. The officer drove away from the location for personal safety reasons, and the crowd dispersed.

Another street takeover was held at Strathern Street and Whitsett Avenue, drawing a massive crowd as cars performed donut maneuvers in the middle of the intersection.

No arrests were announced.

