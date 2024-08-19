Truck driver killed in crash between 2 semis

By Spencer Burt

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — One person died early Sunday morning after a crash between two semi-trucks on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-15 near milepost 85, which is just north of Parowan and Paragonah.

Both trucks were traveling north in the right lane when one of the trucks approached the other from behind, UHP said. Then, for an unknown reason, the semi in the back rear-ended the first. This sent the rear semi off the right side of the road, and it rolled.

The driver of the truck that rolled died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the semi that was rear-ended had any injuries.

Coincidentally, this was the first of two crashes between two semi-trailers on Utah highways. Later Sunday afternoon, two trucks collided and caused a 6,000-gallon fuel spill, completely closing Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon for several hours.

