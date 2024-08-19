Wrestling to end gun violence

By Griffin Gonzalez

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — Ron Gee was killed in July but his mission to end violence in Indianapolis is moving forward through those he impacted.

“His influence is paramount to everything that we do about starting something now,” explained Naptown All Pro Wrestling founder Jordan Rose.

On Sunday, Rose, alongside his wrestling stars, teamed up to host an event on the city’s east side to honor Ron Gee.

Gee started Cease Gun Fire Indy, an organization aimed to reduce the amount of gun violence in Indianapolis.

Rose is looking to do the same.

“I say often I love the city more than I love myself, and I realized how bad the rampant violent crime problem was here,” Rose said. “The people who were victims of the violent crime look like me.”

Rose decided to use his love of wrestling to help curb the violence and give the Indianapolis youth a healthy alternative.

“Wrestling saved my life,” Rose shared. “I want to give the kids, teens, young adults, the opportunity to have wrestling save their lives. Once church is over, when school is over, there’s nothing for kids to do.”

Rose hopes the city will continue Gee’s legacy and lead with action.

“That’s what I learned most from Ron G,” Rose said. “It’s not important that you do it right, and that’s important. But it’s important that you do it at all.”

More information on Naptown All Pro Wrestling can be found here.

