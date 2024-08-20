Bears are outsmarting bear boxes



By Shelby Reilly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — Bears have long been known to get into trash cans and dumpsters, but some residents in South Lake Tahoe are wondering if there is any use in having a bear box, as they have found a way to get into those too.

“They know how to put their hands in and open up the latches. Same thing with cars,” Robert Hinde, a South Lake Tahoe resident, said.

The bear box is a large metal container meant to keep trash or food inaccessible to bears.

Hinde said he has lived in South Lake Tahoe for the past 25 years and does not have a bear box, as it seems they’re learning how to get into those anyway.

“They’ve learned. They are getting into things a little bit more. They learned how to get into the cars and trash containers and stuff like that. It’s kind of funny watching them. They’ve learned,” Hinde said.

Ann Bryant, director of the Bear League, said this has actually been happening for years.

“We had a case where a momma bear was teaching her cub when they were little how to reach up into the mechanism because it was too small for her hand but the cub’s hand could fit in there and they could flip the switch,” Bryant said.

Bryant said that years ago, bears couldn’t open a jar of peanut butter but now, she’s seen them do it. She said bears are constantly adapting to what humans are doing and fears we may not be keeping up.

“They’re evolving faster than we are with us being there to provide that learning tool by making mistakes,” Bryant said.

Peter Tira with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that as we get closer to fall, bears will be looking for food more than usual.

“Bears in the fall, they kind of have this biological instinct that really kicks in where their body and their brain tells them winter is coming, lean times are coming, and we need to fatten up for the winter,” Tira said.

Hinde said that usually, if you close your bear boxes properly and put your trash away, there aren’t any issues.

“For the most part, they’re harmless. Be bear smart and stay away from them and they’re usually fine,” Hinde said.

If you do have a bear enter your bear box, Bryant said you should reach out to the place you purchased it to see if it’s maybe a manufacturing issue.

