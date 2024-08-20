Hometown Heroes from Baytown and Guam Navigate the Seas Aboard USS Carl Vinson

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the vast waters of the Indo-Pacific, two remarkable sailors are making waves aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Quartermaster 2nd Class Elizabeth Sylvester, hailing from Baytown, Texas, and Quartermaster 2nd Class RC Onopey, a proud native of Guam, are performing critical navigation duties in the chart room as the carrier sails through the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

As vital members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, these dedicated sailors ensure the USS Carl Vinson remains on course, playing a crucial role in the Navy’s mission of sea control and power projection. The U.S. 3rd Fleet, renowned for its operational excellence, not only safeguards American interests in the Indo-Pacific but also provides the rigorous, realistic training that prepares our naval forces to excel in every scenario—from daily operations to crisis response and full-scale conflict.

Working in close coordination with other numbered fleets, the U.S. 3rd Fleet equips its commanders with ready, capable forces, always poised to deploy and secure victory, whether in routine missions or in the face of adversity.

For Sylvester and Onopey, their roles aboard the USS Carl Vinson are a testament to their commitment to excellence and the importance of teamwork in navigating one of the world’s most strategic regions. Their efforts are a source of pride for their hometowns of Baytown and Guam, showcasing the significant contributions of service members from across the nation and its territories.

As they continue their journey across the vast ocean, Sylvester and Onopey embody the spirit of resilience and dedication that defines the U.S. Navy—ensuring that, no matter the challenge, they are always prepared to answer the call of duty.

