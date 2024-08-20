Inmates inside South Carolina prison overdose on ‘unknown substance’, authorities say

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two inmates inside a South Carolina prison overdosed on an unknown substance on Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the request of jail officials.

They were told two inmates were taken to the medical bay for a suspected drug overdose, and one had later been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Deputies searched the location where the inmates were found and discovered multiple unknown substances.

Both inmates have recovered from the overdose, and neither has been charged.

So far, authorities have not released whether they determined what the substance was.

