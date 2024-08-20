Liberals, U.S. embassy, some civil servants withdraw from Ottawa Pride parade over pro-Palestinian stance

By Rachel Aiello, National Correspondent

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.

The federal political party’s decision comes as some embassies, civil servants, and local organizations pulled out of the event amid the controversy.

“In light of recent decisions made by the Capital Pride board, the Liberal Party has decided not to participate in Capital Pride events this year, and instead will host our own event to celebrate Ottawa’s 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” said Liberal Party spokesperson Parker Lund in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously taken part in the Pride parade in the nation’s capital, as have some other prominent political leaders.

This year, groups that have marched before have announced plans to pull out of the parade, while others are contemplating whether to follow suit.

The wave of backlash began after Capital Pride issued a statement on Aug. 6 expressing solidarity with Palestinians and accusing the Israeli government for “pinkwashing” the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by citing its LGBTQ2S+ inclusivity in an effort to “draw attention away” from its actions in Gaza.

The statement condemned, “in the strongest possible terms,” the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023. It also pledged to “recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians” in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, among other commitments.

While some organizations, such as Queers4Palestine Ottawa applauded Capital Pride for pledging to boycott Israeli companies, the statement drew considerable backlash from Jewish residents and advocacy groups such as B’nai Brith Canada and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

Public service group suggests smaller events It didn’t take long for some local organizations and leaders to announce they were pulling out of this Sunday’s parade, a move that’s had reverberations within the federal public service.

A volunteer network of public servants involved in organizing Pride events has told its members that after hearing “a lot of thoughts and concerns,” it will not take part in Capital Pride, as The Canadian Press first reported.

Instead, the Public Service Pride Network (PSPN) is encouraging federal public workers to organizer smaller “inclusive, safe and people-centred” team events “across the country and at missions abroad” to celebrate Pride.

“As we celebrate this year’s Public Service Pride Week under the theme “Unity in Diversity,” we reaffirm our commitment to intersectionality and inclusion.

Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year Federal departments and agencies employ approximately 130,000 city residents, and have organized floats for past Ottawa Pride parades. CTV News asked the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat whether it had any concerns about government employees marching this year, in light of the acrimony.

In a brief emailed response, the Secretariat said it “did not provide any central guidance or direction on participation in this year’s Capital Pride events,” and pointed CTV News to the PSPN statement.

Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien was already not scheduled to attend Capital Pride this year, her office told CTV News, noting the cabinet retreat taking place in Halifax at the same time.

“Minister Ien has attended Capital Pride in previous years. She will always stand with and support the 2SLGBTQI+ community,” said the minister’s spokesperson Carolyn Svonkin in a statement.

The New Democratic Party of Canada still plans to attend Capital Pride, stating its intent is to show people, “especially young 2SLGBTQ people, in Ottawa and across the country that we see them and support them.”

“The NDP has been absolutely unequivocally clear in our position on the Israel-Hamas war. We continue to advocate vocally for a ceasefire, for the safe return of all hostages, for humanitarian aid, and for actions that will bring justice, peace and safety for everyone in the region,” said a spokesperson said in a statement.

CTV News has reached out to both the Conservative and Green parties, about their plans.

Mayor, hospitals, U.S. embassy pulls out Among the latest to take a stance is the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, with Ambassador David Cohen telling CTV News on Monday that the embassy as an institution will not be taking part in Capital Pride events this year.

“We’re not comfortable with the statements that were made by Capital Pride,” Cohen said, while noting plans to attend other community events to demonstrate support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Last week, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he would not be participating in the parade or other Capital Pride events, and implored those running the festival to “take steps to ensure no one feels excluded.”

“This decision by the board, days before the start of Pride, has unfortunately created an atmosphere where many now do not feel welcome to participate,” Sutcliffe said in a statement last week.

“Pride has always been and should continue to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion where no one feels excluded for who they are.”

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa on Monday, the mayor said his decision was a personal one and he’s waiting to see what city administration decides to do in terms of municipal representation at the parade.

On Friday, The Ottawa Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) also said they would not participate in the parade, vowing to organize Pride events of their own to mark the occasion.

In a memo sent to staff at CHEO obtained by CTV News Ottawa, CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter that given members of the community have indicated they don’t feel safe attending, taking part would “send a message of exclusion, which is the opposite of what we believe.”

The same day, the German Embassy in Ottawa posted on “X” that it would not support “delegitimizing” Israel or promote boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) efforts.

“Pride events have to be a safe and supportive space for all 2SLGBTQIA+ people and should not to be misused for other political purposes,” the embassy said.

In a statement, head of department culture and communications Valentina Goldmann said Germany embassy staff will still “show their support by marching with the Diplomats for Equality in the parade.”

New Capital Pride statement Amid the ongoing pullouts and a heated debate online, Capital Pride issued a new statement Monday to “reiterate our commitment to fostering safe and inclusive spaces where everyone is welcomed.”

In the new post, organizers said they’ve heard the concerns of community members and wanted to “reaffirm” that all members of the LGBTQ2S+ from all religions deserve to feel valued at Pride.

In an interview on CTV Morning Live Ottawa Capital Pride executive director Callie Metler said those planning this year’s celebrations did anticipate “all angles” of response to their position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“One of our pillars at Capital Pride is to advocate for community, and you know, we have queer and trans community members all over the world, and it is our job to advocate for them, too,” Metler said.

While parade organizers do expect “a little bit of a felt difference,” Metler said they are still expecting more than 10,000 people to turn out, and they are preparing as they have in years past, for protests.

The annual Capital Pride Festival kicked off this weekend, and is set to conclude with the parade on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond and Jackie Perez

