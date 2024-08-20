Local weed cultivator reduces carbon footprint while also expanding job market

By Bryn Caswell

HURON, Ohio (WEWS) — An area cultivation facility is not only working to lessen its carbon footprint but is also connecting veterans to resources within the marijuana industry.

Cannabis and passion are often used in the same sentence at Firelands Scientific. For Director of Operations, Sean Cifranic’s passion comes from his automotive engineering background before crossing into the cannabis industry in 2018. Cifranic helped bring its greenhouse to life inside Fireland’s 60,000-square-foot campus in Huron. Sun-grown weed is Firelands’ environmental mission and not an easy task with Ohio weather.

“Not only do we believe this offers a sustainable approach to agriculture, but the expression we can get out of the plants is their true expression,” said Cifranic.

Beyond the botany, Firelands also prioritizes job placement. Firelands Vet2Vet program connects veterans to industry jobs and other information about medicinal marijuana. Since our story last aired, veteran and director of extractions Joseph Zannetti said more have shown interest.

”A lot of it has been job placement and how to gain access into the industry, but also some about products and just navigating the new menu and all the different other products that we offer and other operators offer,” said Zannetti.

For Zannetti, it’s the team environment at Firelands that reminds him of his time in the Marines. He believes it’s an environment in which anyone can thrive.

“Having that team mentality and camaraderie, but also serving for a bigger purpose being kind of an ambassador for your community, and those around you,” Zannetti said.

Firelands Greenhouse in Huron is home to hundreds of plants and dozens of marijuana strains for adult use and medical sales across the state. As opening week for adult use sales generated over $11.5 million statewide, Cifranic needs more bodies on campus and at their dispensaries.

“We are going to be ramping up to support the continued increase in patients as well as adult use customers,” said Cifranic.

Columbus-based Scioto Analysis predicts roughly 3,000 new jobs will be created in this first-year adult use sales have gone live. To contact Vet2Vet, you can email vet2vet@thelandingoh.com.

