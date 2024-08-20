Miami-Dade woman accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A woman who says she is a psychologist appeared before a Miami-Dade judge Monday, accused of trying to lure a 15-year-old girl into human trafficking in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I’m a psychologist, I’m a PhD. I will lose my license and my life. I need help. I’ve never even touched that girl or kissed her,” said Maria Duarte, 45, as she appeared in front of Judge Mindy Glazer.

Police said Duarte met the girl while the teen was walking her dog near a hotel.

Officials said the woman used her position to gain the girl’s trust and then offered her alcohol and marijuana.

According to detectives, Duarte tried to pressure the victim to have sex with at least two men.

Duarte is accused of exchanging sex for drugs to satisfy her addictions.

She is facing several charges, including human trafficking.

