Princeton man embraces life after accident, inspiring others with message of resilience and hope

By John Lauritsen

ROBBINSDALE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Princeton man says he’s getting used to his “new normal” after a work accident earlier this month.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Hanson is a high-risk tree remover. On Aug. 6 while removing part of a tree, he fell 35 feet when his equipment failed. The accident paralyzed him from the waist down.

“I did everything normal and I wasn’t even in a hurry. I leaned back and all of the sudden I just felt ‘phew,'” said Michael Hanson. “There was nothing to jump to and the way I was falling backyards I couldn’t turn around; I couldn’t even protect myself.”

He realized right away that he couldn’t move his legs.

“I kept trying to get up and I couldn’t get up. Dude, I can’t get up. Call 911 man because I can’t get up,” said Michael Hanson.

The father of four was rushed to North Memorial in Robbinsdale where doctors told him his spinal cord had been severed.

“My reaction to it was, I’ve really lost nothing but the ability to walk because I still have my family, I have people who love me, and I’m still going to be able to do stuff because I’m going to fight through this,” said Michael Hanson.

Michael Hanson started cutting and splitting wood at 12 years old. By the time he was 13, he was dragging brush in the Twin Cities. When he turned 19, he started his own business.

The 39-year-old lives for the outdoors: hunting, fishing and just being outside with friends and family. It’s another reason why he became a tree removal specialist.

“My sister has twin daughters, and I was the first one to take them fishing so I was the first one to watch them catch their first fish at 2 or 3 years old,” said Michael.

His sister-in-law, Michelle Hanson, said the support for Michael has been incredible.

“Stunning. It’s a beautiful thing,” said Michelle Hanson.

He has dreams of hunting and fishing again, so in early September they’re hosting a yard sale fundraiser. The proceeds will go to Michael Hanson’s family so they can modify their house before he comes home from the hospital.

“We are all thinking about where to get him to where he needs to be to be the guy we all love,” said Michelle Hanson.

And they have no doubt he’ll get there. In some ways, Michael believes his accident has made his family closer.

“The way people come together in a tragedy is so strong and so beautiful,” said Michael Hanson.

Michael Hanson’s advice to others in his line of work is to always have a second safety rope around the tree.

The yard sale is Sept. 3 -7 at 2949 Beetle Rd. in Princeton. There will also be a golf tournament for him on Oct. 11 at Pebble Creek in Becker. Any extra donations will go towards helping others with similar injuries.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

