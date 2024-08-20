Two-year-old boy shoots mom’s boyfriend: ‘It’s just shocking’

By Cameron Thompson

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A two-year-old boy shot a man Monday morning in a Chesterfield County, Virginia home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Chesterfield Police later confirmed some details to CBS 6 News.

“It appears that the following events occurred: The victim was preparing to leave the house and had placed his handgun on a nearby chair when a child, who is nearly 3 years old, retrieved the gun,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “The child accidentally discharged the firearm, shooting the victim. The child was not injured and no one else in the house was injured. Again, the investigation is ongoing.”

The adult victim, who police said was the boyfriend of the child’s mom, was flown to the hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. on Butler Lane in the Ettrick community.

Lisa Wood, who lives down the street, said she saw the child shortly after the shooting.

“After I went into the house, he’s sitting there like a normal kid. It’s not like, you know, he’s worried, or, you know, anything like that. He still has a smile,” she said.

Everyone in the neighborhood who spoke with CBS 6 said they hoped the victim made a full recovery and called the incident a reminder about the importance of gun safety.

“Bad things happen whenever you’re not responsible with your stuff. And it really, really, really sucks that it had to be a child. And, you know, hopefully this adult will pull through because, like, this — this sucks,” neighbor Lisa Wood said. “Today was just a day that, you know, that wasn’t good.”

Wood said in the meantime she was focused on supporting the family.

“I just want to show them love. Because, right now, it’s hard to just say, ‘It’s going to be okay,’ Because, I’m not in that predicament. And I really, really, truly, don’t know how she feels. But, all I can do is give my love,” she said.

