Guardians sought for young child who walked into Baltimore fire station

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for the guardians of a young child who walked into a fire station on Tuesday.

The child, about 4 or 5 years old, was located in the 400 block of McMechen Street in West Baltimore.

If you have any information on this child or his parents or guardians, contact 911 or the Western District at 410-396-2477.

