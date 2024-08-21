Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus detected in Orange County

By Dean Fioresi

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Orange County health officials say that mosquitos carrying West Nile virus were detected in Santa Ana on Monday.

According to the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the mosquitoes were discovered in an area of the city bordered by Garden Grove Boulevard, the Santa Ana River, Trask Avenue and Fairview Street.

Inspectors plan to be “out in the area to check known sources of mosquito breeding and to try to identify any unknown sources,” said a statement from the city of Santa Ana.

West Nile virus has now been detected in Ventura, Los Angeles and Riverside counties in recent weeks.

Officials didn’t note if any positive cases have been reported, but typically symptoms become present days after a human is bit by an infected mosquito.

Though symptoms may never occur, some infected people experience fever, headaches and body aches. So far, one death related to West Nile virus has been reported in California in 2024.

Mosquito season typically lasts from May to October in Southern California, and residents are advised to spend as little time outdoors at dusk and dawn, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside, wear insect repellant and make sure that window and door screens are properly secured to avoid mosquitos.

More information can be found by visiting the Orange County Vector Control website.

