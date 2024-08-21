‘We’re lucky to have our son home’: Kindergartner with autism left on bus, school district says

By Sarah Klinger and Aaron Hegarty

BENNINGTON, Nebraska (KETV) — A pair of Bennington Public Schools parents say they gave their son “extra love and squeezes” when he returned home from school on Monday.

The district said a driver failed to follow protocol when a child with autism was left behind on a school bus for more than two hours Monday morning.

“I know that there’s been stories before where people weren’t as lucky, and we’re lucky to have our son home tonight,” the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, said.

The 5-year-old Pine Creek Elementary student was discovered safe in the bus at the district’s bus depot.

“That was the scariest part, just not knowing if he’s safe,” Crawford said. “It’s easy to think about all the what ifs.”

Crawford said no one realized anything was amiss until the school called to check on his son’s unreported absence.

The parents tell KETV they helped their son into the bus at about 7:30 a.m Monday. They got the call from the school at about 10 a.m., then learned he was safe about 10:30 a.m.

The district has not said if the bus he was on was parked the sun, but the kindergartener was OK and spent the rest of the day at school.

The student is on the autism spectrum, his parents said. He is verbal, but he does not communicate well, they said.

“Our biggest worry is that he wandered off,” Crawford said. “He had no way to call for help or to say that he was by himself or alone or scared … that’s what breaks my heart.”

In a statement, BPS communication coordinator Stacy Hawn tells KETV Investigates the driver incorrectly checked the student off the bus during the failed sweep:

“We are thoroughly investigating what happened and are taking swift action to review and reinforce our safety protocols. Additional training will be provided to all transportation staff to ensure this never happens again.”

When asked by KETV, Hawn said the district is dealing with the ongoing statewide bus driver shortage, adding starting pay for drivers ranges from $22-25 an hour depending on experience. The district says they transport thousands of students daily, but that the incident does not reflect its transportation standards.

“The district is heartbroken that this happened, and we sincerely apologize to the child, the family, and the entire community. The safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities,” Hawn said.

“This wasn’t caught soon enough,” the boy’s father said. “This could’ve been way worse.”

