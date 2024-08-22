Skip to Content
Amtrak train hits semi attempting to cross tracks, Sheriff’s Office says

Published 11:55 AM

By Scott Sutton

    MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — No one was hurt after an Amtrak train smashed into a semi on the tracks near Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred Thursday morning near the intersection of Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Amaryllis Avenue.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the tractor-trailer attempted to cross the track but was hit by the train, which had 72 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

