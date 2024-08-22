Being here ‘means something’: Why one Canadian party leader is attending the DNC

By Brennan MacDonald / CTV News Senior Producer, Question Period

Ottawa, Ontario (CTV Network) — While the stakes for Canada may be high in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, only one Canadian federal party leader has actually attended either the Republican or Democratic national conventions.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he was invited to attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC), and he is using the opportunity to listen to what officials close to the Democratic nominee have to say about issues important to Canadians and Quebecers.

“We have to live with the fact that our closest ally and friend is the most powerful nation on earth. Whatever happens in the United States will have a huge influence on what happens in Quebec and in Canada,” Blanchet said in an interview in Chicago with CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

The Bloc leader highlighted growing U.S. protectionism, the scheduled review of the North American free trade agreement, ongoing trade disputes, supply chain challenges and shifting geopolitics as some of the important issues affecting both nations.

“We have to know each other as best as possible,” said Blanchet. “Having been invited, to have been here, means something.”

Earlier this week, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman — who attended the Republican National Convention (RNC) last month and is at the DNC now — acknowledged in an interview with CTV News that while both Democrats and Republicans are in “a protectionist moment,” Canadian officials will keep trying to sell the merits of Canada-U.S. “integration.”

The U.S. and Canada are each country’s largest trading partners, and according to Global Affairs Canada, nearly $3.6B worth of goods and services crossed the border each day in 2023.

While the trade relationship remains strong, both Democrats and Republicans pose challenges to Canadian interests.

Republican nominee Donald Trump has floated an across-the-board 10 per cent tariff on all imports to the United States.

Last week, the Biden administration nearly doubled the duties it imposes on Canadian softwood lumber in what is the latest salvo in a decades-long dispute. The U.S. claims Canadian softwood is unfairly subsidized. The Canadian government says claims are baseless and unfair.

Blanchet said he was not invited to attend the RNC, but even if he had been, he would not have attended.

“I wouldn’t have gone because I can not support the way it’s being done now and it’s no secret, that without interfering into their affairs or asking them to say or do something about our own issues, I feel closer to what Mr. Obama or Mrs. Obama said yesterday,” said Blanchet.

Blanchet also said he believes the next Canadian federal election campaign may mirror the rhetoric and temperature of the current U.S. election campaign.

“It will be a hard campaign because now we do politics in a strange way. Insults, lies, saying bad things about everybody. No respect for the truth,” said Blanchet.

