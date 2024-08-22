Childtime daycare shuts down after hiring, supervision violations

By Leondra Head

Click here for updates on this story

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (WTKR) — Chesapeake parents have just a few days to find a new daycare after learning Childtime daycare will be closing Friday, August 23.

The center has been hit with several violations in the last few years, putting their operating license in doubt.

News 3 looked at the daycare’s record with the department of social services and found they were issued several violations over a five-month period this year.

Those violations include the daycare not conducting a proper background check for an employee and repeat violations of children left unsupervised.

An inspection record obtained by News 3 also showed complaints of a parent not being properly notified of their child’s injury.

State violations say on a few occasions the daycare didn’t have enough staff to supervise all the children.

One parent who spoke to News 3’s Leondra Head says he was given short notice that the daycare would be closing.

“We were sent an email last night that there was a license dispute,” said Carlos, a Childtime parent, who only wanted to be identified by their first name.

When asked whether they were told why the daycare was shutting down, Carlos responded, “No, in the letter it only said they had a license dispute and there were no details other than that.”

A letter sent to daycare parents said that families can transfer their child to another daycare or another Childtime location nearby.

The letter sent to parents also says they will get a week of reduced tuition.

“Every parent had a slot to get transferred to another daycare whether in Virginia Beach or Chesapeake. I’m going to do the one in Chesapeake,” Carlos mentioned.

This parent says his child has attended Childtime for a year and the sudden closing comes as a shock.

“Despite the short notice, it seem like they were very prepared to accommodate all the parents,” Carlos said. “In the letter, it said they would be re-opening in early 2025.”

News 3 reached out to Childtime’s corporate office but didn’t get a response.

News 3 also reached out to the Virginia Board of Education to ask about the license status and are waiting for a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.