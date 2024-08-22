Compass Academy looks to help Colorado students make transition from elementary to middle school with 3-day camp

By Jasmine Arenas

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — We know the transition from elementary to middle school can be hard or scary for some kids. That’s why one charter school in Denver is hoping a three-day camp will make the move easier. After three days of learning, kids get to end their camp with a field day full of fun, including Denver Broncos cheerleaders and bouncy houses.

Dominic Rivas-Gonzales is one of the young students making the transition from elementary school to middle school next week.

“You get three days to learn about your school, your classmates,” said Rivas-Gonzales.

The Compass Academy three-day camp is helping him prepare to be his best self for the next stage of his life.

“Also, it is pretty fun because then on the first day of school, then you have like a bunch of friends,” said Rivas-Gonzales.

That’s one of the main goals of the camp: to get sixth graders comfortable on their first day of middle school.

“Middle school kids, it’s tough to get them to speak and interact with each other, especially the first couple days,” said Brandon Jones.

Jones is the director of academics and development for the school and has been leading the camp for seven years.

“What we do here is there are no textbooks, there are no tests, but there’s still a lot of learning going on,” said Jones.

Instead, students and teachers focus on participating in a number of activities to encourage building relationships and trust.

“The learning that’s happening is through our competency model, growth mindset, communication, advocacy, self-awareness,” said Jones.

The charter school opened its doors in 2015. The school now serve a population of students where 89% identify as Latino and over 90% depend on free school lunches.

Many of the students have experienced trauma and challenges at a young age.

“Knowing them in experiences like camp allows us to know the kids and meet their needs instead of punishing them… we want to listen to what they need and help them navigate it,” said Jones.

Over the past few years, the school has gone back and forth on the school performance framework and leaders say this is because nearly all students speak Spanish as their first language.

However, through these camps, the hope is to help kids like Dominic perform better outside and inside the classroom.

“I can figure it out if I pay lots of attention,” said Rivas-Gonzales.

Students officially return to Compass Academy on Monday.

