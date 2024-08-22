Crowley teen fatally shot over video game ‘smack talk’, relative arrested

By Amelia Mugavero

CROWLEY, Texas (KTVT) — A Tarrant County family is mourning the death of a 16-year-old teen after investigators say he was shot in the chest by a 35-year-old man due to “smack talking” while playing video games.

Crowley police say the shooting and homicide happened in the 1200 block of Celeste Street.

Police confirm they have 35-year-old Deeven Jones in custody, accused of shooting 16-year-old Tavion Swindell.

CBS News Texas obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit that reads in part, “During the gameplay, words were exchanged commonly associated with ‘smack talking.’ Jones then pulled a gun out and placed it against Tavion’s chest and the firearm discharged, striking Tavion in the chest.”

CBS News Texas spoke to Tavion’s mother briefly over the phone, who says Jones is related to her son and claims Jones called 911 after the shooting.

“Based off of what we know at this point in time, and what the family has told us, it doesn’t really fit that sort of pattern that we consistently see,” said Michelle Morgan, executive vice president and director of the Family Justice Center with One Safe Place, a crime prevention agency.

Morgan admits there are still many unanswered questions about what exactly led up to the argument for Jones to allegedly open fire on the teen.

“From a crime prevention standpoint, we have this tragic death of a 16-year-old that could have been preventable,” Morgan said. “It looks like the family didn’t manage a conflict – and if it was over a video game, I would also assume it was violent in nature, which is another possible factor.”

Tavion’s mother says his nicknames were “Tay Bug” and “Teddy Bear.” She also says he was a football player who dreamed of playing in the NFL or becoming an engineer.

Tavion was also a student at Southwest High School in Fort Worth. The principal sent a letter to parents this week, informing them that counselors will be available to support grieving students and staff.

