Deputies: Semi driver falls asleep, hits another semi

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — One driver is hurt after two semitrucks collided on I-96 in Berlin Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Jordan Lake Road before 9:15 a.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

We’re told one of the semi drivers, a 50-year-old Wayne County man, fell asleep at the wheel and hit another semi. The other driver is a man from Iowa.

Deputies say the impact caused one of the semis to catch fire. The Wayne County man escaped through the window but sustained burns in the process. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Iowa man was unharmed.

ICSO says the westbound lanes were blocked to traffic after the crash.

The sheriff’s office credits MDOT, Michigan State Police, Life EMS, the Ionia County Road Commission, Greens’ Towing and fire departments from Lake Odessa and Berlin & Orange for their assistance.

