Insects placed in breakfast buffet of Indiana DNC delegation at downtown Chicago hotel

By Adam Harrington, Chris Tye, Rebecca McCann

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Insects were placed in the breakfast buffet of the Indiana delegation for the Democratic National Convention Wednesday morning.

A person who attended the breakfast said bugs were found in the buffet, and they appeared to be crickets—contrary to earlier reports that they were maggots.

The incident happened at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel, at 200 N. Columbus Dr., police said.

Police said multiple girls or women entered the hotel and began placing “unknown objects” onto tables with food.

One person was treated and released by medics on scene for unspecified reason. There were no reports of anyone getting sick.

“The safety and well-being of our delegation is our top priority. All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga said in a statement. “We thank the security team for responding swiftly.”

Chicago Police and the FBI are investigating.

In addition to Indiana, the Minnesota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Missouri Democratic delegations are staying at the Fairmont.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.