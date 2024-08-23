5 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak detected in cafeteria at high school

By Brandon Beyer and Julian Quintana

WESTON, Florida (WSVN) — Five people were transported to the hospital after a hazmat incident happened at a high school in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and several other fire departments arrived at Cypress Bay High School, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where crews with masks entered the building and assisted people outside.

Once crews were inside the school, they detected high levels of carbon monoxide coming from the cafeteria.

According to officials, several school workers in the cafeteria reported that they were feeling lightheaded and nauseous.

Four cafeteria workers and one firefighter who responded to the school were transported to the hospital with minor symptoms.

No students were affected by the incident.

“There were no students inside the cafeteria at the time,” BSFR Chief Michael Kane. “Hazardous materials teams were requesting to respond and they did. They determined that there was carbon monoxide leak occurring in or near the cafeteria. In an abundance of caution, the entire network of gas piping to the school was shut off.”

The cafeteria was evacuated and all gas to the building was shut off.

Students will be dismissed at 12 p.m.

“This was my concern. Now I can’t, now I’m calling him and he doesn’t answer,” said a parent. “Hopefully they’re OK.”

Crews are ventilating the building and are trying to find the source of the gas leak.

