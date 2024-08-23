Woman shot during Chicago White Sox game last summer sues team

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — One of the women struck by gunfire during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field last summer filed a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

According to the law firm of John J. Malm and Associates, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, accused the team of “negligence and recklessness” and not enforcing its “No Firearms” policy after a gun was brought into the ballpark and went off during the game — hitting two women on Aug. 25, 2023.

The incident happened in the fourth inning of the Sox game against the Oakland A’s. Part of the aftermath was captured on the game’s broadcast. A camera pointed at Section 162 showed the moment fans called for help after a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen.

“The defendants had a duty to protect attendees from foreseeable dangers, including firearms,” attorney John Malm said. “Our client, an innocent attendee, suffered serious injuries as a result of the failure to take proper security measures, we believe.”

The law firm denied rumors that the woman smuggled a gun into the stadium and accidentally shot herself. That statement was not confirmed by the Chicago Police Department. It’s still unclear if the shots came from either inside or outside of the park.

The woman is seeking $50,000 for personal injuries, pecuniary losses, and other damages — including past, present, and future losses from the shooting, according to the firm.

At Your Service LLC, and The Illinois Sports Facility Authority was also mentioned in the lawsuit.

The Chicago White Sox did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

