8-year-old injured from zipline fall at camp

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — An 8-year-old was injured from about a 12-foot fall from a zipline Saturday afternoon at Camp Letts in Anne Arundel County, according to the fire department.

The girl was breathing but was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore in serious condition, a spokesperson said.

Camp Letts is a camp that is run by the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington.

A spokesperson said a private event was held by an outside organization that had been using the camp, and an outside vendor set up the zipline.

“The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington has been informed that an attendee of a private event held by an outside organization was injured while on the YMCA Camp Letts Retreat Center property,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “It was reported to the YMCA that a juvenile guest fell while using an outside vendor’s zipline set up specifically for the event. The Y sends prayers for the individual’s full recovery.”

