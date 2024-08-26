How a camp is strengthening bonds for siblings separated by foster care

By Wakisha Bailey

BERKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Most people go camping to look for solitude, but not Samii Emdur.

At a campground in Berks County, siblings and campers all have one thing in common. They were separated by the foster care system.

Coming to Rooted Kinections is the highlight of 15-year-old Rosey’s summer, where she gets to hang out with her older brother and younger sister. Rosey’s brother explained that before camp, he’d only seen her once or twice in his whole life.

“It’s easy to take for granted getting the simple things. Saying goodnight to your siblings, sharing a birthday or holiday and even just sharing a meal with their siblings,” Emdur said.

At a young age, Emdur knew she wanted to help children. To date, she’s fostered 30 children, most of whom were siblings.

Today, Emdur is a hospice nurse. However, she used to work as an oncology nurse at CHOP, where she experienced working with bereaved siblings.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I had an epiphany. I need to find a place where siblings can come to connect in a camp setting,” she said.

In 2019, Emdur founded Rooted Kinections, which has been a labor of love ever since.

For seven days and six nights, siblings impacted by foster care or out-of-home placements can spend meaningful time together.

“These children are just like any other child. They are just going through an unfortunate hard thing that’s often impacting their entire family,” Emdur said.

One of Emdur’s adopted children, her 6-year-old daughter Jordan, was separated from her siblings. Emdur is also adopting a baby boy named Luca, who will someone go to camp with his big sister and mom.

Emdur hopes to do more activities throughout the year so these siblings can spend more time together, but it will take money. You can learn more about Rooted Kinections and help support the camp online.

