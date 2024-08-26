Women become best friends after learning their dogs share the same name

By Bo Evans

MANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) — Sometimes making new friends is hard – and it only gets harder getting older. But it’s never too late to make new friends, not even in your 70s.

Pam Searcy and Beth Parker are the trouble queens at Album Mansfield, a 55+ community.

“We got each other’s back. If she needs something, I’m right there, if I need something, she’s right there,” said Searcy, who lives next door to Parker.

If you just met them, you’d think they’d been friends their whole life – but their friendship is brand new.

“I lost my husband about seven years ago, and I lived in a four-bedroom home, a 3,500 square foot home. For a while, I didn’t want to move at all,” said Searcy.

Seven months ago, she decided it was time to get out of a house that was too big for one person.

“It just seemed like I was getting more depressed. I didn’t really do much except go to the grocery store,” said Searcy.

That’s when the two met, thanks to their puppies named Pepper.

“First day I was here, I was out on my patio so to speak, and I noticed this lady came out with just holding her dog named Pepper,” said Searcy.

“One of us said ‘Pepper,’ and I’m going, ‘why are you calling my dog?'” said Parker.

“I just asked her, did you just call your dog Pepper?” said Searcy

“I have a Pepper, she has a girl, I have a boy,” said Parker.

A pack of peppers and two new friends. Well, maybe four.

From that first day, the two have been inseparable.

“Beth is very loyal, she will stick up for her friends,” said Searcy, “Anytime somebody needs help, Beth is there doing anything they need help with – she’s there.”

“Pam will laugh at all your jokes no matter what they are,” said Parker, “She’s just nice.”

And everyone needs a soft shoulder to lean on when you’re just plain sad.

“We’ve been able to talk to each other. If she wants to cry I’m here, if I want to cry she’s always there,” said Parker.

But now they both have each other and their Peppers.

