Community unites for fundraiser after tragic deaths of 2 high school juniors

By Taylor Thompson

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Rosman community has continued to rally together following the tragic death of two of their own.

Rosman High School juniors, Jayden Reynaldo and Layne Jones, were killed in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 25 in a four-wheeler accident.

Since the tragedy, the community has come together to raise money for both families.

Ginger Jones, a Rosman resident who also owns The BBQ Shed food truck, said that they are planning to put on a fundraiser this week.

“We’re just trying to gather everything together so we can make this fundraiser on Wednesday evening in Rosman the success it needs to be for these families,” she said.

Jones said that the community is trying to do everything it can to show love towards these families and help them move forward.

Leading up to the fundraiser, Rosman Town Hall, Henderson’s Greenhouse and Pisgah Pest Control have made themselves a drop-off point for any donations of supplies to help put the fundraiser on.

Both Jayden and Layne were varsity football players.

Jones said that what has been special is how many high schools in the surrounding communities have come together to show support.

“Typically, these high schools [where] these two young men play varsity football that would typically be their rivals – they are sending so much love,” she said.

She said that it just shows just how big their community stretches.

“It is truly rippling out. It’s affecting everyone – students, staff, friends, family,” she said.

Jones said that this hits close to home because her daughter is also a junior at Rosman High School and went to school with both boys.

“My daughter happened to have a boot on – she had an ankle accident last year… The boys would check on her and make sure that she was okay climbing the stairs and just really rallied behind her,” she said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, there will be a drive-thru set up at Champion Park in Rosman at 5 p.m.

Everything donated will go to the families of Jayden and Layne.

Transylvania County Schools released the following statement to News 13:

“At this time, we do not have any further information to share regarding specific arrangements. Our priority is to support our students, staff, and families during this difficult time, and we ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate these circumstances. We believe the best way to support our students and community is to maintain a sense of normalcy and routine. Therefore, the school system is focused on continuing with our regular schedule; while having available multiple sources of support for our students and staff. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in respecting the privacy of our students and their families. We will provide updates as appropriate and continue to offer our support to those affected. Thank you for your sensitivity and respect for our community.”

