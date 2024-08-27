Skip to Content
HOLE IN THE HOUSE: Police look for driver who crashed into home

WFTX via CNN Newsource
A car crashed into the front of a home on Palm Tree Blvd in Cape Coral
WFTX via CNN Newsource
A car crashed into the front of a home on Palm Tree Blvd in Cape Coral
Published 3:24 PM

By WFTX Digital Team

    CAPE CORAL, Florida (WFTX) — People who live on Palm Tree Blvd in Cape Coral woke up to a bizarre scene Tuesday morning.

A car crashed into the front of a home, leaving a large hole.

Cape Coral Police told Fox 4 they were searching for someone, and our crew on the scene saw a helicopter over the house and K9 teams searching the ground.

A red sign near the front door of the house with a City of Cape Coral logo, said the house was unsafe and ordered people not to go inside.

Police officers were also looking a damaged bicycle that was upside down on the sidewalk outside of the house.

And there was a suitcase sitting beside the car that crashed.

At this point Cape Coral Police have not released any other information. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

