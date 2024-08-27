New Hampshire reports first EEE death in 10 years

By Matt Schooley

HAMPSTEAD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A person in New Hampshire died from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, state health officials announced on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) said an adult from Hampstead tested positive for EEE and had been hospitalized. The person had severe central nervous system disease before their death.

State health officials called EEE a “rare but serious” disease that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

The last reported human case of EEE in New Hampshire was 2014. That year, three people were infected and two died.

So far this summer, EEE has been found in one New Hampshire horse and seven mosquito batches.

“In New Hampshire, mosquitos transmit infections including Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, West Nile Virus, and Jamestown Canyon Virus,” state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement. “We believe there is an elevated risk for EEEV infections this year in New England given the positive mosquito samples identified. The risk will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost that kills the mosquitos. Everybody should take steps to prevent mosquito bites when they are outdoors.”

Massachusetts is dealing with EEE issues as well. The state announced earlier this month that a man in his 80s from Oxford became the first person in Massachusetts diagnosed with EEE since 2020.

Massachusetts reported 12 human cases of EEE and six deaths in 2019. There were five human cases in 2020, including one death.

The Oxford Board of Health approved an outdoor curfew in town, ending activities before dusk to avoid peak mosquito hours. Plymouth also opted to close parks and fields from dusk until dawn after the town’s EEE risk was elevated to high.

Some counties in Massachusetts have begun spraying for mosquitoes.

Health officials said EEE can cause flu-like symptoms that include fever, chills, muscle aches and joint pain.

The disease can also cause inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal court.

About one-third of people who develop EEE die from their infection, while New Hampshire health officials said many other experience life-long physical or mental impacts.

There is not currently a vaccine or antiviral treatment for EEE.

The threat of EEE usually eases with the first frost.

