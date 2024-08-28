Empowering Houston’s Safety: The Strategic Appointment of Roderick Jackson as Director of the Houston Emergency Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a bold and transformative move for Houston’s public safety landscape, Mayor John Whitmire has appointed Roderick Jackson as the new Director of the Houston Emergency Center (HEC). This decision marks a pivotal moment in the city’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of its residents. Jackson’s appointment, along with other key public safety appointments, was officially recognized during the August 14, 2024, City Council meeting, signaling a new era for the HEC.

Mayor Whitmire’s confidence in Jackson is rooted in a deep respect for his extensive experience and proven track record within the HEC. “Roderick climbed through the rank and file in the Houston Emergency Center, and his experiences will benefit the City of Houston’s 9-1-1 call center and our community,” the Mayor stated. Indeed, Jackson’s journey is one of dedication and resilience, having served the HEC for over two decades in various critical roles, including call floor supervisor, trainer, operations manager, and division manager.

Jackson’s brief departure in 2022 to serve as the 9-1-1 Communications Manager for the Baytown Police Department only further solidified his expertise. His return to Houston, now as the Director of HEC, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public safety. “I look forward to leading the hard-working employees of HEC and emphasizing exceptional work ethics,” Jackson assured. “I’m hopeful my years of experience will enable us to provide and maintain the high priority of public safety work standards expected of us by the residents of the City of Houston.”

The HEC’s origins are a testament to Houston’s forward-thinking approach to emergency communications. Before its inception in September 2003, the city relied on three separate emergency communications centers for 9-1-1 services. Each agency—the Neutral Public Safety Answering Point, the Police Department Emergency Communications Division, and the Fire Department Emergency Communications Operations—operated independently, with distinct answering centers, computer networks, and technical support systems. The creation of the Houston Emergency Center represented a significant leap forward, consolidating these efforts into a unified, state-of-the-art facility.

This $50 million investment in public safety is more than just a building; it is a critical asset to the city, equipped with cutting-edge emergency communications technology. The facility operates 24/7, providing round-the-clock 9-1-1 services to the community. It also boasts advanced systems for police dispatch, fire dispatch, fire records, fire alerting, and geographic information, with upgrades amounting to approximately $12 million. The consolidation of these services into a single, innovative, and redundant complex has replaced outdated facilities, ensuring that Houston remains at the forefront of emergency communications.

The HEC’s role extends beyond its daily operations. During incident activations, the facility’s Emergency Operations Center becomes a hub of coordination, facilitating constant communication with local, state, and federal agencies. This capability is perhaps the HEC’s most significant strength, enabling a seamless exchange of information between 9-1-1, Police, Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management teams through a common protocol for interagency transactions.

As one of the most impressive and technologically advanced emergency communications facilities in the country, the Houston Emergency Center stands as a beacon of safety and efficiency. With Roderick Jackson at the helm, the HEC is poised to continue its legacy of excellence, ensuring that Houston’s residents receive the highest standard of emergency response and public safety services.

