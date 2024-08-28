From Crosby to the World: A Sailor’s Journey in the U.S. Navy

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a world where the vast majority of global commerce navigates through the high seas and undersea fiber optic cables ensure our digital connectivity, the U.S. Navy stands as a pillar of strength and security. At the heart of this mighty force is Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Mears, a proud native of Crosby, Texas, who has dedicated the past seven years of his life to serving his country.

Mears’ story is one of commitment, growth, and the pursuit of excellence. After graduating from Montgomery High School in 2015, Mears was drawn to the Navy, seeking the structure and stability it offered. “I knew that the Navy would provide me with the discipline I needed and the means to build a future for my family,” Mears reflects.

Now stationed at Naval Station Everett in the Pacific Northwest, Mears serves as a culinary specialist, a role that demands precision, creativity, and teamwork—skills that he honed in Crosby. “Growing up in Crosby, I learned the importance of time management and communication. These values have been crucial in my Navy career,” he shares.

Naval Station Everett is no ordinary base. It’s one of only two Navy-owned deep-water ports on the West Coast and plays a critical role in supporting U.S. Navy and Coast Guard forces. The base is home to the command staffs of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Group 9, six U.S. Navy ships, and one Coast Guard vessel. The strategic significance of this base cannot be overstated, as it enhances the nation’s ability to achieve its global objectives.

Mears is part of a Navy that operates around the clock, far forward, and across the globe, ensuring the security and prosperity of the United States. “We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” says Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Throughout his service, Mears has participated in several significant operations, including the shock trials aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of Virginia in 2021. This experience, among others, has filled him with a deep sense of pride and accomplishment. “Serving in the Navy means that I’ve done my part to help my country,” Mears states with conviction.

As Mears reflects on his journey, he acknowledges the people who have supported him along the way. “I want to thank my mom, Jessica, for being a huge role model, my dad, Roger, for being the parent I needed most, and most importantly, my wife, Adrianna, for always supporting me. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her,” Mears says gratefully.

In a world that is constantly changing, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Mears exemplifies the dedication and resilience that keep the U.S. Navy strong. From the quiet town of Crosby to the vast oceans of the world, Mears continues to serve with honor, ensuring the safety and security of the nation he loves.

